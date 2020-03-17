Confinement : Laurent Garnier met en ligne un mix de 7 heures

Partager Facebook

Oh la belle initiative ! Le DJ français Laurent Garnier offre un mix de 7 heures à écouter chez soi pendant le confinement. Un DJ Set enregistré en novembre dernier au Japon, à Tokyo. Une solution pour palier aux reports et annulations dans le milieu de la musique depuis plusieurs jours. Et surtout pour que le public puisse se changer un peu les idées.

Le Communiqué de Laurent Garnier ( en anglais)

« In this very difficult time my heart goes out to all the people around the world affected by this virus as well as

everyone who works at the clubs, festivals & venues that have had to close.

Usualy on a Saturday night like this, right now I would be getting ready to go out to DJ in a club.

But like a lot of my fellow DJ’s I’m forced to stay at home tonight and for the foreseeable future.

The virus can force us all to stay at home, but a Saturday night without music is definitely not an option.

As a lot of you around the world will be stuck at home, here is a 7 hour mix recorded last November @ Contact in Tokyo where I played all night long.

That night was very special to me, and I hope this will bring you a bit of confort.

Yes, luckily we still have music, so play it loud and dance all night !!!!

Love. Laurent »