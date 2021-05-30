lundi , 31 mai 2021

Festival d’avant-premières à l’ABC de Toulouse

31 mai 2021 Cinéma

Pour fêter la réouverture, le festival d’avant-premières Télérama prend possession du Cinéma ABC de Toulouse du 9 au 15 juin prochain. 

Pendant sept jours, tous les soirs, découvrez en avant-première un film très attendu au tarif unique de 5 euros si vous avez le pass Télérama. Et la sélection de ce mois de juin 2021 est plutôt excitante à commencer par Médecin de Nuit signé Elie Wajeman le 9 juin ou encore eFirst Cow de Kelly Reichardt le 11 juin. Sélection étoilé pour reprise bienvenue.

Au programme : 

MEDECIN DE NUIT

> Mercredi 9 juin à 21h

Un film de Elie Wajeman – France – 1h22

Avec Vincent Macaigne, Sara Giraudeau, Pio Marmaï…

143 RUE DU DESERT

> Jeudi 10 juin à 18h45

Un film de Hassen Ferhani – France, Algérie, Qatar – 1h40 – Vost – Documentaire

FIRST COW

> Vendredi 11 juin à 20h30

Un film de Kelly Reichardt – USA – 2h – Vost

Avec John Magaro, Orion Lee, Toby Jones

UN TRIOMPHE

> Samedi 12 juin à 20h45

Un film de Emmanuel Courcol – France – 1h46

Avec Kad Merad, David Ayala, Lamine Cissokho, Sofian Khammes, Pierre Lottin, Wabinlé Nabié, Alexandre Medvedev, Saïd Benchnafa, Marina Hands, Laurent Stocker…

INDES GALANTES

> Dimanche 13 juin à 16h30

Un film de Philippe Béziat – France – 1h48

GAGARINE

> Lundi 14 juin à 20h en présence des réalisateurs

Un film de Fanny Liatard et Jérémy Trouilh – France – 1h38

Avec Alséni Bathily, Lyna Khoudri, Jamil McCraven, Finnegan Oldfield, Farida Rahouadj et avec la participation de Denis Lavant

MILLA

> Mardi 15 juin à 20h30

Un film de Shannon Murphy – Australie – 1h58

Avec Eliza Scanlen, Toby Wallace, Emily Barclay, Eugene Gilfedder, Essie Davis…

Réservations : http://abc-toulouse.fr/

