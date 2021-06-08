Une semaine d’avant-première au Cinéma ABC de Toulouse

Pour fêter la réouverture, le festival d’avant-premières Télérama prend possession du Cinéma ABC de Toulouse du 9 au 15 juin .
Pendant sept jours, tous les soirs, découvrez en avant-première un film très attendu au tarif unique de 5 euros si vous avez le pass Télérama. Et la sélection de ce mois de juin 2021 est plutôt excitante à commencer par Médecin de Nuit signé Elie Wajeman le 9 juin ou encore First Cow de Kelly Reichardt le 11 juin. Sélection étoilé pour reprise bienvenue.
Au programme :
MEDECIN DE NUIT
> Mercredi 9 juin à 21h
Un film de Elie Wajeman – France – 1h22
Avec Vincent Macaigne, Sara Giraudeau, Pio Marmaï…
143 RUE DU DESERT
> Jeudi 10 juin à 18h45
Un film de Hassen Ferhani – France, Algérie, Qatar – 1h40 – Vost – Documentaire
FIRST COW
> Vendredi 11 juin à 20h30
Un film de Kelly Reichardt – USA – 2h – Vost
Avec John Magaro, Orion Lee, Toby Jones
UN TRIOMPHE
> Samedi 12 juin à 20h45
Un film de Emmanuel Courcol – France – 1h46
Avec Kad Merad, David Ayala, Lamine Cissokho, Sofian Khammes, Pierre Lottin, Wabinlé Nabié, Alexandre Medvedev, Saïd Benchnafa, Marina Hands, Laurent Stocker…
INDES GALANTES
> Dimanche 13 juin à 16h30
Un film de Philippe Béziat – France – 1h48
GAGARINE
> Lundi 14 juin à 20h en présence des réalisateurs
Un film de Fanny Liatard et Jérémy Trouilh – France – 1h38
Avec Alséni Bathily, Lyna Khoudri, Jamil McCraven, Finnegan Oldfield, Farida Rahouadj et avec la participation de Denis Lavant
MILLA
> Mardi 15 juin à 20h30
Un film de Shannon Murphy – Australie – 1h58
Avec Eliza Scanlen, Toby Wallace, Emily Barclay, Eugene Gilfedder, Essie Davis…
Réservations : http://abc-toulouse.fr/